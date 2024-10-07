Comics
-
- edit: 06 oct Anything you find funny is welcome!**
Would you like to post here your daily, weekly or monthly, best of your or someone else's comics you like ? I prefer to exclude memes and gifs but if this is what you like the most then....
I searched but couldn't find and if there is already one topic like this , please let me know.
-
Arne Anka is my spirit animal.
Translate at your own risk...
-
@Pathduck The bartender's reaction was to ask 'What is reality ?' But that part is not posted right . haha !
-
Unequal e-mail dynamics:
-
@iqaluit I know, I've encountered a few of those - it's like talking to a grumpy incommunicative 8-year old. Maybe they're home-schooled or something
Learn proper grammar, spellcheck your emails and above all capitalize your 'I's and use punctuation. A business ain't kindergarten and certainly not IRC.
-
The names we give dogs vs. The names they give themsevles
-
-
-
credit: threewordphrase.com
-
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Ryszard And where is your joke where you guyz lose their steel balls!?
-
-
City Mouth from Hunt Emerson
-
@Pathduck
lol
What on earth are we being shown???
-
-
-
-
-
-
German red-tape / bureaucracy explained in 15 seconds short comparative video: