Annoyance with Vivaldi for iPadOS
-
gabrielmetzger
I recently switched to Vivaldi as my default browser and so far have enjoyed it. My primary device for schoolwork is an iPad, one interruption I have found in my workflow is that when I right click on a link with with my trackpad I get options to “copy to note” and “copy to highlight” and not the full menu of options when I long press like “Open in New Tab”, “Open in New Window”, etc. It would be really nice to combine these two menus and enable it on a right click.