RSS feed detection does not always work
I love the fact that Vivaldi has a built-in RSS feed detector. The fact that the icon only shows if there are feeds on the page is a positive aspect compared to RSS browser extensions.
However it is not possible to entirely rely on Vivaldi's built-in detector. On the following 2 pages the icon does not show, whereas the browser extension does:
So, what is going on?
Does this mean the RSS feauture in Vivaldi is not working properly, or is something else amiss?