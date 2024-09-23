6.9.3447.46 on Sonoma blocked network
Hi,
Vivaldi: 6.9.3447.46 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Sonoma: 14.5
Just happened yesterday. Youtube page loads fine but the videos are not playing. Google Drive page where it lists files and folders loads fine but immediately shows "There were some problem loading your apps. Please try again later." pop-up. Whatsapp can send and receive text, but fail on images.
Anyone experiencing the same issue?
Pathduck
@ilusi Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Just tried them down the list until disabling an extension super dark mode is the culprit.
Thank You!