Refresh all the speed dials at once with F5?
-
In the past, it was possible to update everything with F5, but for some reason, they removed that. Is there any way to continue refreshing all the thumbnails with F5?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@marcospreviato Works with 6.9.3447.46 Stable, you ned to focus first speedial mit multiple hits of Tab key and then hit F5.
-
i have 6.10.3468.4, In the past, on the main speed dial screen, when I pressed F5, it would refresh everything at once. Doesn't this work anymore?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@marcospreviato
Hi, if you need to refresh a speed dial folder you can use the bookmarks page, select the folder and hit Update Thumbnails.
You can do this with the master speed dial folder but this can take a long time.
Cheers, mib
-
This post is deleted!
-
@mib2berlin Okay, it seems like it works, but the refresh isn't the same as before. I really liked that feature.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@marcospreviato Works for me in 6.9.3447.46 + 6.10.3468.4 / Win 11.
In tabbar click on tab of SpedDial or in empty area of SpeedDial to focus it and hit F5.
SpeedDial thumbs are updated, you see that in statusbar with the curicular icon and a number.