Reader view on Vivaldi iOS app?
timothychambers
Not exactly sure how to turn on "Reader mode" functionalty for the Vivaldi mobile app for iOS. Shouldn't that be on by default? (Very much hope the feature exists and I'm just not finding how to turn it on)
luetage Supporters Soprano
@timothychambers No reader view on iOS or Android, it’s only implemented on desktop. You can use this workaround instead ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/747816. Haven’t tested it on iOS, but I don’t see why it shouldn’t work.
timothychambers
@luetage OK thanks! I feel less crazy for not finding it!
Deeply hope that is on the top of their features to add to the next relsease of the iOS app!