What Android Email Client Do You Recommend For Vivaldi Mail?
LyleMillar
When I unlock Vivaldi mail I'm planning on using it via IMAP on my Android. What email app do you guys recommend the most?
mossman Ambassador
@LyleMillar I'm currently using K9 which you can set to show multiple accounts in one combined inbox, a bit like Vivaldi. I'm mostly happy with it for the on-the-go checking of my normal accounts through IMAP.
I believe the project was taken over by Mozilla a while ago, and the aim is to promote it as Thunderbird for Android or something. Not sure if that's a good or bad thing, we will see...
mib2berlin Soprano
@LyleMillar
Hi, I test FairEmail for some time but get back to K9 which I use for Years now.
Cheers, mib
I use FairEmail.