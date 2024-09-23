Small tab loading spinner glitch on mouse hover
jesus2099 Supporters
When I have around 24 tabs on my 1280 px wide screen.
When a tab is loading and the spinner is rotating nicely.
When this loading tab is the active (selected) tab.
When I hover the tab with the mouse cursor.
The loading spinner changes to some kind of strange banana.
Vivaldi 6.9.3447.46 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Theme Vivaldi Light
Windows 10 Entreprise 22H2
mib2berlin Soprano
@jesus2099
Hi, I guess the close button overlap the animation, you can change the minimal width of the active tab to "fix" this.
jesus2099 Supporters
Thanks.
BTW I have updated my post, adding:
When this loading tab is the active (selected) tab.