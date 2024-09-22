Page Actions shortcuts aren't available in the Appearance Content Commands
-
You can assign shortcut to Page Actions (in this example), "Ctrl + i" to Minimap.
But when you wan to add it in a menu, it doesn't show up. I know it's available via a button on the Toolbar, but I'd like it available as a menu as well. I call it a bug because unlike all the other shortcuts, Page Actions seem to be the only ones not available as commands for menus. They should be, logically.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@tegehel That’s not a bug. Being able to assign shortcuts to page actions is a “newer” feature, the option wasn’t available in previous versions. However, you are still able to add page actions to any menu by making them a command chain. All command chains can be menu items.
-
@luetage Ok, thanks. I removed the word BUG from the title.
Though, it's a bit convoluted. You gotta create a command chain, which can be a pain, honestly, just to assign it to a menu?
Hopefully, we can cut the middle man (the chain) by simply making all the Page Actions available as menu commands. I'm sure it's a simple matter actually, it just hasn't been implemented.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@tegehel Sure, please write a feature request for it.