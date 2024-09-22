Bug: Keyboard shortcut for "next tab (recent)" is not updated in the Menu commands customization
- Under Keyboard, I created shortcuts for Tabs. Amongst others, I assigned "next tab (recent) to "Ctrl + Alt + Page Down".
- Under Appearance, I created a new menu that is all about Tabs. On the left side, I drag and drop a list of tab related commands. When I get to "next tab (recent)", I can drag it fine, but the shortcut shows "3", which is an old default shortcut that Vivaldi used to have, but it's not updated to my entry in Keyboard, which should be "Ctrl + Alr + Page Down" (according to the shortcut I just created under Keyboard). It shows 3 on the right side and nothing on the left side. BUG!
- However, the final menu shows the proper menu command and shortcut. It seems to work fine. So the problem is really only in the Appearance Content Command and apparently, only for that particular entry "Next Tab (Recent)".
mib2berlin Soprano
@tegehel
Hi, I test this and it seems you have to restart Vivaldi to get it updated.
@mib2berlin Oh, I did. I always do. A million times. It doesn't update for me. As a matter of fact, I JUST restarted Vivaldi right now to show you, and it still showing the old problem:
Is your screenshot from Appearance/Content? I can't tell. As I said, on my end, it shows OK under Keyboard shortcuts and it shows OK under the real menu, but it does not show okay under the Appearance Content / Commands menu. Like below.
mib2berlin Soprano
@tegehel
Hm, I am on Linux at moment, I don't think it make a difference but can check on Windows 11 later.
@mib2berlin Oh yeah, I'm on Windows 10. Not sure that makes a difference, but maybe.
mib2berlin Soprano
@tegehel
I don't even have to restart on Windows 11, Vivaldi 6.9.3447.46.
Delete default shortcut, add new one, change to Appearance and get the updated shortcut.
Anyway, if other user can reproduce this or other issues you can report it to the bug tracker.
Opening a thread is very good, I estimate the Vivaldi team receives 30-40% reports that are not bugs at all.
EDIT: I cant belive it is different on Win 10, but we have a lot of Win 10 users here to test it.