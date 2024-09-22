Enable remote content
How can I enable remote contents? I looked at the settings but did not find it.
mossman Ambassador
I assume you mean when a feed provides a preview with images etc. in it. I don't see a setting to enable/disable that (I tried using the text/HTML toggle in the mail view buttons) but I always get it for metronieuws.nl for example. (In fact, they post huge images and a couple of ads, so I'd rather turn it off!)
I suspect in your case there might be blocking by Vivaldi ad-blocker or some extension.
Yes, you might be right so I'll check that out.
Dank voor de tip