Problem with the translator
-
Hello, I have a problem with the translator, the language options do not appear.
What do I have to do?
-
@carlinhosnewstyle Seems Translate server has some trouble at this time.
-
@DoctorG Thank you for your response. I will wait until the server returns to normal.
I went to this link https://vivaldistatus.com
To see if there was any problem, but everything is ok.
-
@carlinhosnewstyle I pinged internally person to check the issue.
-
Hello, I'm back here again, the problem persists.
What should I do?
-
@carlinhosnewstyle I will contact server team now.
-
Similar problem. Page translation doesn't work. I receive the message "Error translating the page". When translating selected text, the problem does not occur
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@bogast Try again, should work now.
I tested 6.9.3447.46 to Deutsch.
Which language is you want to translate into?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Seems the language list is not fetched for some users.
//EDIT: Hmm, works for me now in Guest Window or different browser profile.
-
@DoctorG
Now it works
-
@bogast Good
-
@DoctorG Thank you!, now it is working normally.