Google Search Results Are Bold with Version 6.9.3447.46 (Stable channel) (arm64)
-
DarkAthena
Hello! Ever since I updated to version 6.9.3447.46 my Google Search results are in a bold font. Is there a way to fix this?
I've tried logging out of my Google account, restarting the browser, and trying Chrome itself. Logging out made no difference, nor did restarting Vivaldi. Chrome displays normally.
Any ideas how to make the search results go back to normal? Thanks!
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@DarkAthena No idea, as it looks fine here. I doubt whatever you're seeing is OS-related.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
DarkAthena
I narrowed it down to two extensions that are on the "Soon to not work" list. Disabling both solved the issue. Enabling either brought it back.