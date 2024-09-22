Discord's icons
Hello. I'm willing to move to Vivaldi from FF due to multitab feature, which is great. But I've encounter a strange problem - all icons in discord (I have to use it in browser because i use many windows, hopefully one windows with splitscreen in Vivaldi) - every channel icon is black and white. And it's a big problem, color icons really help to navigate, if they're BW it's hard.
I post screenshots. How to make Vivaldi show it properly?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@parnamax Older Windows?
Missing Emoji fonts?
Blocked content (SVG, web fonts)?
I can not test, not having a Discord account.
@parnamax The Emoji also depends on the OS. So gives more informations. Btw:
Discord channel (sidebar seems ok)
Vivaldi Tab (seems ok)
Vivaldi Titlebar (chromium used to show color emojis there. Unsure when changed)
Yes, Win7 (and no, I can't upgrade it - I've got win10 actually but my collection of emulators/old dos, macs, symbians etc. games don't work on it).
In FF, opera and chrome it works fine, so maybe they're not missing?
It's a fresh installation of Vivaldi, I changed nothing, I don't use any blockers and in Vivaldi it's turned off by default.
@parnamax As you already know win7 is out of support. Perhaps Opera and Chrome fixed something for your OS but Vivaldi on seven can't be updated anymore, so no solution, I fear.
Firefox/gecko, on the other side, have a different way to handle emojis so is not related on how it works on chromium based browsers.
Also, MS don't backport emojis so you may still see missing emojis on chromium even on windows 10 (which is slightly questionable).
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@parnamax said in Discord's icons:
Yes, Win7
Such old OS does not have a modern Emoji font. Vivaldi uses the Windows fonts, Firefox created a own font.
So, no solution. Pity. But even going to 7 from XP I lost some games. I can't upgrade it further cos 10 is a real mess for that purpose.
Anyway, thanks.
