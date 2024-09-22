So I've trried both the techniques I think I should be doing to try to sync over my old Firefox passwords over to my new MacOS Desktop version of Vivaldi.

When I tried the instructions here for exporting a CSV file of bookmarks in importing them into Vivaldi:

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/import-and-export-browser-data/

When I tried this I got the error message that the CSV file as too big in size. See no other way to sync bookmarks. Help! Am I missing something?