No luck importing Firefox Passwords to Vivaldi Account
So I've trried both the techniques I think I should be doing to try to sync over my old Firefox passwords over to my new MacOS Desktop version of Vivaldi.
When I tried the instructions here for exporting a CSV file of bookmarks in importing them into Vivaldi:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/import-and-export-browser-data/
When I tried this I got the error message that the CSV file as too big in size. See no other way to sync bookmarks. Help! Am I missing something?
Hi
1 You are mixing conceps
- Passwords=CSV
- Bookmarks=HTML
2 What's the size of the file in that failing Import?
3 What really fails? Bookmarks or Passwords?
Posts a pic of the error messages.
Thank you
@Zalex108 When I try to export my passwords from Firefox, it only lets me export it as csv...and here is the file size.
@timothychambers And saw this error from vivaldi when I tried:
@timothychambers The password file import is limited to 150kB at a time apparently...
A quick Google search shows this is common to all Chromium browsers.
So you'll need to split it up into smaller bites, not hard to do as its a plain text file.
How many passwords do you have actually?
I have 170 and the exported CSV file is 13kB...
@timothychambers -Much appreciated... and an odd question, shouldn't this all by done automatically by the Vivaldi onboarding? Why are passwords the one place you have to manually export and import? I thought the Chrome browser itself automattically pulls in all passwords, etc, on the onboarding for it, and it is obviously chromium based?