Some access are unavailable
-
lebrasdelavie
For 2 days now, I have not been able to connect to websites that I used to access regularly. The connection is blocked with weird messages. However, these websites open without difficulty with the Brave browser.
In addition, some tabs automatically double when trying to open them.
Is it possible to return to a version of the browser that worked correctly before?
-
lebrasdelavie
as additional information, the youtube site no longer works in Vivaldi, while it works well in Brave...