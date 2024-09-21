Import tasks from Thunderbird
Is there a way to import tasks from TB?
@Granite1 if you have Thunderbird synced to some calendar account through CalDav (the calendar equivalent to IMAP) then all you need to do is subscribe to that same service with Vivaldi calendar. This will also keep Thunderbird and Vivaldi in sync, and allow you to access the account on a mobile device (where neither Thunderbird nor Vivaldi offer an app - check out DAVx5)
@Granite1 said in Import tasks from Thunderbird:
@WildEnte I have to correct you. I found this Vivaldi help page. It works
You are not correcting me, I was just giving an alternative to importing. The help is generally pretty good as I realize again and again.... I should have looked there too.
@WildEnte my question was about import only.
Nevertheless, it is always good to know about alternatives too.