Duplicate notifications
-
I don't know why, but for Vivaldi forum messages I get 2 notifications: 1 telling me that I have a new notification, which carries the message content below it
and the 2nd one with the title of my forum question
Can I prevent receiving one of them?
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@Granite1 What you have displayed, are not duplicate notifications. They are distinct from one another.
Click your avatar at the top of any Forum page and select Settings. The current Notification settings will be displayed on the Settings page. Make any necessary changes and select Save Changes at the bottom of that page.
-
@edwardp Just to terminate this thread, following your advice, I don't receive duplicates anymore. Many thanks for your help.