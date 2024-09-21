Record Vídeo
matheusfn38
I wanted to suggest this feature natively in Vivaldi equal use in the browser that I use and for it I took this screenshot from the browser.
barbudo2005
No, thank you.
There are more important aspects to improve in the Vivaldi core than adding a feature that you will use 2 times a year.
Besides, why do it when there is free software that does it perfectly well.
Get the "native" concept out of your head, it doesn't add anything.
What Vivaldi should do "natively" perfectly is what corresponds to the core of a browser.