All my open Tabs are gone After 2 weeks downtime
I came home from 2-weeks vacation, started my PC and Vivaldi, then Vivaldi had removed ALL open tabs. Nothing was left.
I had perhaps 100+ Tabs spread across 5 Workspaces.
Is there any way I can get them back? I do not remember all the tabs I had open.
And, Why did Vivaldi do this? It seems I can no longer trust Vivaldi to keep my open tabs, well open.
Aaron Translator
@DJViking said in All my open Tabs are gone After 2 weeks downtime:
Is there any way I can get them back? I do not remember all the tabs I had open.
Try "Windows" panel -> Closed Tabs
or
Try "History" panel
@Aaron
I got some of my tabs back from "Closed Tabs", but many are still missing. All Tabs from the workspaces are gone. Those few I got back was in the defualt (non-Workspace).
History only has those pages I have visited. Many of my tabs has not been visited in a long time. I due think I have bookmarked most of them, but I do not remember all those I had open.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@DJViking You do not use the Sessions Panel with Automatic Session Backup?
@DoctorG I do have a Saved Session in the Sessions, but it is a 2 years old one.
It should be possible to have a saved session that Auto-Saves all open Tabs.
But that is what Vivaldi is supposed do to.
Settings -> General -> Startup With: Last Session
Right?
I see that there is an option "Automatic Session Backup".
I never before had a problem with Vivaldi forgetting all my tabs the next time I open the Application.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@DJViking said in All my open Tabs are gone After 2 weeks downtime:
It should be possible to have a saved session that Auto-Saves all open Tabs.
But that is what Vivaldi is supposed do to.
Settings -> General -> Startup With: Last Session
Right?
I see that there is an option "Automatic Session Backup".
Sessions Panel with enabled Automatic Session Backup does save all Sessions/workspaces/tabs.
If not a app on your PC (CCleaner, OS garbage maintenance, any Security Solution) cleared the session files or a crash broke your browser profile.
This is Vivaldi for Linux.
Linux does not have such trash applications.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@DJViking said in All my open Tabs are gone After 2 weeks downtime:
Linux does not have such trash applications.
You wanted to say "My Linux has not"
Existing for Linux: Bleechbit, Stacer, Soem Antivirus solutions for Linux existing.
But, nevermind, you want to tell: I do not have such.
You do not have privacy extensions in Vivaldi, which cause deleting data?
To get back sessions and workspaces, i recommend restore of profile subfolder Sessions from your daily backup.