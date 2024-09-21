I came home from 2-weeks vacation, started my PC and Vivaldi, then Vivaldi had removed ALL open tabs. Nothing was left.

I had perhaps 100+ Tabs spread across 5 Workspaces.

Is there any way I can get them back? I do not remember all the tabs I had open.

And, Why did Vivaldi do this? It seems I can no longer trust Vivaldi to keep my open tabs, well open.