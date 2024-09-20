Cast to Device
My cast to device button is missing on YT. It was working until 2 days ago. I am up to date. It is working on 2 other browsers. Directions give in Q&A do not apply to what I have available in the menu.
mib2berlin Soprano
@jancyemcd
Hi, does this meant you don't have Cast in the context menu?
No issues here with the cast icon on Windows 11 and Linux.
Right, I don't have the Cast Icon at the bottom. I am still using Win 10. It was working Tuesday but not since Wed. I'm trying to remember when I did that last Vivaldi update, was it before or after Tue.
mib2berlin Soprano
@jancyemcd
I meant the Cast entry in the context menu, click on it start searching for devices.
@mib2berlin Sorry, I don't know what you mean or where the context menu is. I only know of the cast button at the bottom of the video, like is showing in the picture you have posted. I have looked everywhere for a box with a context menu choice and can't find it. I have checked the youtube menu settings, and help and it's not in the wheel next to the cc button. I would contact youtube but if I get an answer it will be what browser are you using and then it will be "don't use Vivaldi, use google chrome",
![alt text](![image url]([image url]( link url)))
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@jancyemcd Start video, hover the video (not the video toolbar bar) and click twice right mousebutton to open Vivaldi context menu.
Thank you Doctor G, that worked.