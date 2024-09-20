OK, let us try to get a startup log.

//EDIT: Sorry, but i do not know where you have your Vivaldi installed.

Had you run Vivaldi Installer with Advanced… setting to install "For all users" or "Install for User"?

See section Installation options of https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/install-the-vivaldi-browser/

//EDIT2

This works when running in cmd.exe:

"%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --enable-logging=stderr --v=1 > "%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\start-log.txt" 2>&1