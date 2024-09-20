Vivaldi crashing when i try opening it
I have tried uninstalling and reinstalling, safe boot, clean boot, running on compatibility mode, but it just wont run, how do i fix this
@Wittytank662 Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
@Wittytank662 Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Crash could be caused by
- broken browser profile
- third party app (internet security, antivirus)
- managed PC/Laptop (in company environments) blocking start
@DoctorG I tried the troubleshooting steps, they didnt work, and I tried everything else but it still didnt work
-
@Wittytank662 Only for a test if Vivaldi starts at all in Windows 11:
- Hit Win key
- Type
cmd.exe
- Start it
- In command line type:
start vivaldi --user-data-dir="%TEMP%\TEMPVIV"
- Hit Return key
Does that start?
@DoctorG nope, it flashes on the screen for like half a second before closing again
@Wittytank662 What flashes?
The Vivaldi window with a gray V logo in middle?
@DoctorG it flashes the square of where the browser would be but its just a grey outline
OK, let us try to get a startup log.
//EDIT: Sorry, but i do not know where you have your Vivaldi installed.
Had you run Vivaldi Installer with Advanced… setting to install "For all users" or "Install for User"?
See section Installation options of https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/install-the-vivaldi-browser/
//EDIT2
This works when running in cmd.exe:
"%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --enable-logging=stderr --v=1 > "%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\start-log.txt" 2>&1
If you run in cmd.exe window
explorer "%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\"
you should see file start-log.txt
@Wittytank662 Which Windows version?
Which Vivaldi version?
And when had that worked? Or do you try to install Vivaldi the first time?
@DoctorG I have the start-log.txt file but it is empty and after trying to launch vivaldi it stays empty
@Wittytank662 You tried run this in cmd.exe?
"%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --enable-logging=stderr --v=1 > "%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\start-log.txt" 2>&1
If it gives a ampty log file, that is very strange.
@DoctorG yes, I ran that in cmd.exe
mib2berlin Soprano
@Wittytank662
Hi, tryed Vivaldi to start or nothing happen?
This is just the first lines of the .txt file.
[5604:5628:0920/211339.600:WARNING:chrome_main_delegate.cc(771)] This is Chrome version 128.0.6613.164 (not a warning) [5604:5628:0920/211339.615:VERBOSE1:variations_field_trial_creator_base.cc(77)] VariationsSeedUsage:12 [5604:5628:0920/211339.615:VERBOSE1:variations_field_trial_creator_base.cc(350)] VariationsSetupComplete [5604:5628:0920/211339.702:VERBOSE1:webrtc_event_log_manager.cc(97)] WebRTC remote-bound event logging enabled. [5604:5628:0920/211339.702:VERBOSE1:pref_proxy_config_tracker_impl.cc(191)] 0000540C00064840: set chrome proxy config service to 0000540C0011C340
@mib2berlin I tried to start Vivaldi and nothing happened
@Wittytank662 Please tell (check in Explorer) where (complete path!) the vivaldi.exe is on your Windows.
-
@DoctorG C:\Users\USER\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
mib2berlin Soprano
@Wittytank662
Can you try to rename your profile folder "Default" to "Default_bak or something?
It is in C:\Users\USER\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data
Then try to start Vivaldi.
@mib2berlin Did that, didnt work, I also just noticed that the icons on my desktop flash to the like white paper no file image: