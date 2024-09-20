Qwant on Vivaldi, when?
On the App on my computer, I can put Qwant as my default searching but I can add one of the iOS app. Is there and update soon which I can choose any of searching engine? Or adding one by myself?
@Marabian I don't know about iOS, but on Android, if I sync my phone and desktop, my phone gets all of the search engines that my desktop has installed.
@Ayespy oooh I sync with my tablet but not on my computer. I’ll try it thank you
I confirm when you synchronise with your Account it will take Qwant as my default search engine ️
