It would be really useful to have this little neat feature from outlook that generates colored icon with 1-2 letters in it for each sender. Makes it so much easier to read bloated mail folders:



It's kinda similar to this request, but goes in a different direction: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/71448/accent-color-for-each-email-account

Hope you will take it into account! I'm sure it's relatively easy to implement, but it will make the mailbox significantly more usable. Thanks.