Anchor a tab - make it always in view, even when I switch between other open tabs
I'd love to be able to "anchor" a tab "on the go" to a fixed side of the browser window. The Anchored tab would remain visible and accessible, even when I switch between other open tabs.
The need: For users who need to temporarily "anchor" a tab (e.g. a video-call tab) while they continue browsing, or frequently need quick access to a particular website, web app, or service (e.g., a temporarily chat, a project management tool, or documentation) - this feature will allow them to keep that tab always accessible without switching between tabs.
Details:
Anchor Tab: Users can right-click on a tab and select "Anchor Tab", or drag and snap it to either left or right side of the browser window. Even when the user navigates to other tabs, an anchored tab will NOT disappear from view (unlike Vivaldi's split-view where a tiled tab disappears when user navigates to other tabs outside the split-view!!!)
Customization:
* Side selection: Users can choose which side of the browser (left or right) the anchored tabs will be displayed.
* Size adjustability: The size of the anchored tab area can be adjusted.
* Workspace visibility: Users can select whether the anchored tab will be visible only in the current workspace or across all workspaces.
Drag and Drop: Users can drag tabs into and out of the anchored tab area to modify their layout on the go.
You can vote for/comment on the existing request: Permanent Tab Tiling
