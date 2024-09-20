There is a blank space at the top of the page.
I'm using a foldable phone (Z Fold 6), and when I open my phone while running vivaldi browser, there's a blank space at the top of the browser. Does anyone else experience the same issue as me?
- The bug reporting has been completed, and the bug number is VAB-10074.
mib2berlin Soprano
@skysean97
Hi, I cant test it but the Vivaldi team have foldable devices to test this.
I can remember other reports about a blank space but not if it was on foldables.
Maybe other user can reproduce it.
Cheers, mib
Aaron Translator
Yes! Me too.
@mib2berlin I noticed this bug from the previous snapshot.
Here is sysinfo:
Screen horizontal
Screen vertical