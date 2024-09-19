Photo for signature
-
Hello vivaldi programmers,
i'n not able to check if there are any request for adding
photo or avatar into signature ? It really an interesting feature to consider, thank you.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@taisheng
Hi, we have a request from 2021 but it got not many votes:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/69747/photo-in-the-signature
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@taisheng Select Enable Rich Text and Images for the e-mail signature, you'll then be able to drag-and-drop an image into the signature.