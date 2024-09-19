This link has expired.
Today, If I click on this email link in Vivaldi....
https://click.get.hotopportunitynow.com/?qs=258c742536de96e320ca476dbcb04ddaad83968b902faef7820d59cd82228dd87e8ced93ce748c7d8d554c18e50392ea185af10164ae45ec
I see... This link has expired. Please contact the sender of the email for more information.
But Edge will open it.
BUT... if I click on the link in the preview, it works!
I have had this happen with quite a few email links today.
Why?
Thanks.
@rh1151
Almost forgot this....
Vivaldi 6.9.3447.46 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 4150ad479ba8292a5c1caa04db299140f764cfc0
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4894)
JavaScript V8 12.8.374.33
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/128.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "S:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --disk-cache-dir="Q:\temp" --disk-cache-size=52428800 --disable-accelerated-video --user-data-dir="S:\Users\Randy\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User" --flag-switches-begin --disable-features=PasswordGenerationExperiment,PasswordStrongLabel,WebAuthenticationEnclaveAuthenticator --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path S:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path S:\Users\Randy\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User\Default
Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@rh1151 Link works for me with 6.9.3447.46 Win 11 23H2
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@DoctorG
I tried several of the suggestions in that site, but nothing worked...
I think I have it....
I "tried" to move Vivaldi Profile Path off my C: drive to another drive because it is 1.1 Gb.
I modified the startup link with directions from the forum.
Vivaldi started, but email links didn't work.
The forum said I had to change the Vivaldi registry entry, which I did.
I Changed from...
[HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\VivaldiHTM.OIAGIO4Y2TKSMQ3EKCAFIEZLWY\shell\open\command]
@=""S:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --single-argument %1"
To...
[HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\VivaldiHTM.OIAGIO4Y2TKSMQ3EKCAFIEZLWY\shell\open\command]
@=""S:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --single-argument %1 --disk-cache-dir=Q:\temp --disk-cache-size=52428800 --disable-accelerated-video --user-data-dir=S:\Users\Randy\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User"
Then it really didn't work, with several error messages.
So I set it back to the way it was before any changes.
It now works.
So... it looks like I cannot move the Profile Path without causing problems.
Okay, new day, new try...
I will try a symbolic link for C:\Users\Randy\AppData\Local\Vivaldi to S:
See...
https://www.howtogeek.com/16226/complete-guide-to-symbolic-links-symlinks-on-windows-or-linux/
1... move C:\Users\Randy\AppData\Local\Vivaldi to S:\Users\Randy\AppData\Local\Vivaldi
2... rename C:\Users\Randy\AppData\Local\Vivaldi to C:\Users\Randy\AppData\Local\Vivaldi on C
3... create symbolic link...
eg...mklink /J "C:\Link To Folder" "C:\Users\Name\Original Folder" /J creates hard link
/D creates directory link
4... mklink /D "C:\Users\Randy\AppData\Local\Vivaldi" "S:\Users\Randy\AppData\Local\Vivaldi"
So far it looks like the above symlink works!
5... once you are happy, delete C:\Users\Randy\AppData\Local\Vivaldi on C
To get rid of a symbolic link, you can simply delete it like you would any other file or directory.
Just be careful to delete the link itself rather than the file or directory it's linking to.
But don't delete the symlink until you move the folder back to C:!