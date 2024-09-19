Today, If I click on this email link in Vivaldi....

https://click.get.hotopportunitynow.com/?qs=258c742536de96e320ca476dbcb04ddaad83968b902faef7820d59cd82228dd87e8ced93ce748c7d8d554c18e50392ea185af10164ae45ec

I see... This link has expired. Please contact the sender of the email for more information.

But Edge will open it.

BUT... if I click on the link in the preview, it works!

I have had this happen with quite a few email links today.

Why?

Thanks.