I really miss the ability to add private Vivaldi to the taskbar, as it is implemented in Firefox. Now I need to first open Vivaldi in normal mode, and then switch to private. This is not always convenient when you plan to be only in private mode.
@cheburassku
@cheburassku Create a desktop shortcut to vivaldi.exe, edit property of the created desktop shortcut, in Target field add
--incognitoand confirm the change.
Now you can start in private mode.
@ДокторГ
Thank you, everything worked out. But I would like to have such an option out of the box, so as not to dance with a tambourine with change the icon, so as not to confuse it with the usual Vivaldi
@cheburassku The context menu of pinned Vivaldi icon has a entry New Private Window. Not enough?
@ДокторГ
I mean quick access from the taskbar. I wouldn't pay attention to it if this functionality wasn't available anywhere else. However, there is a lot of such functionality, for example, in Firefox and YaBrowser. Well, at least we need the possibility to start the incognita mode via the right mouse button through the taskbar, to immediately open only what I need.
This is not a complaint, but wishes for improvement
@cheburassku You want that installer adds a pinned Private Window mode?
@Патдак
Surely this is good enough for most people...
I really don't know how it can be made any easier...
@Патдак
I hope that's how you understand
@Патдак
is it somewhere in the settings?
@cheburassku
@cheburassku Then your Windows jumplist for Vivaldi is broken, try reinstalling the browser.
is it somewhere in the settings?
No, this is a Windows feature.
https://artifacts-kb.readthedocs.io/en/latest/sources/windows/JumpLists.html
https://superuser.com/questions/496059/what-is-a-jump-list-in-windows
It is setup when you install the browser.