New Vivaldi deb install in Mint 22. Vivaldi will not open.
-
JamesHolmes
Hello helpful Savants,
This occurred immediately after installation and after a reboot.
Nothing happens when I left click the Vivaldi icon.
joh
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@JamesHolmes Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Can you please run in shell:
sudo apt -f install
And then check vivaldi:
vivaldi --disable-gpu
Does it start?
If not, which error messages shown (copy and paste here as code block).