Feeds panel shortcut
Is there a keyboard shortcut, or is it possible to create one, to directly access the Feeds panel?
I am thinking of something like
CTRL+Shift+F, similar to how the mail panel is accessed (CTRL+Shift+M)?
I am surprised it has not been incorporated.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Granite1
Hi, you can add one in Keyboard > View:
It is often easier to search in the settings, there are to much to remember.
I find this one in a second with search for "feed".
@mib2berlin Thank you so much. You probably won't believe this but I have gone through the entire settings 5-10 times!! and I did not see this.
The stupid thing on my behalf is that before posting this question it never crossed my mind to search for "feed" – duhhh
Thanks again for your help.