Vivaldi embraces Snap distribution channel for Linux
-
jon Vivaldi Team
We’re always on the lookout for ways to make our browser more accessible, versatile, and user-friendly. Today, we’re thrilled to announce that Vivaldi is officially available for download as a Snap package, bringing our powerful, customizable browser to even more Linux users.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Just a small heads up. If you use .deb packages now and are thinking of switching keep in mind that the settings and profile are stored in a different location. If you start up the snap version it will look new/clean. If you want your old settings you can get most of them via sync though you might need to hand configure a few things manually.
Or… just consider this a fresh start.
-
Hi Jon & Vivaldi team, I was a bit astonished to hear, that snap & Vivaldi ... Try to search experiences from linux users with snap & firefox... Ubuntu use snap for ff since month - and - it's VERY slow to use ff; extremely bad experiences ... This is the reason, why most of the linux users I know, try to use ff installation and update by workarounds from mozilla with deb ... packages and killed the snap instances !!! The other thing is: most of the linux users have a lot of experience with deb ... installations. And very often, you don't find the latest hardware with tons of gb RAM. So, in this cases, deb installation is very much smoother for them.
-
@djbiker Relax: this is just another new way to download and install Vivaldi. They did not say that they would stop the DEB and RPM releases (in a foreseeable future, at least).
If you want to stay with DEB or RPM packages, you can.
I’m not a fan of Snaps or Flatpaks either (Arch user, I’m using its own package format built from the RPM version), but some people are; so if it pleases them, it’s still a good thing for them.
-
jimmynewtron Patron
-
whatever (as long as you still provide .deb)
-
@djbiker: This is an addition. Nobody is getting rid of those packages. However being in the snapcraft store increases visiblity. When someone searches the store for terms like browser they might see Vivaldi, something they would not have seen before. The other part is that side loading debs is increasingly hard (in part because of where Ubuntu/Canonical focus their attentions), so this makes install on Ubuntu much easier.
Not having a snap effectively means we just give up on Ubuntu users or consider them unimportant nut we do want to be a browser for all linux users. Thus we provide multiple install options, snap being the latest.
-
@p1otr: We are keeping the deb.
-
Sadly we can not import settings from a deb install to a snap install.
And .config/vivaldi/ profile is not compatible to the one in snap folder. Vivaldi snap detects a broken profile.
@Ruarí What make the difference between the deb config and snap config?
-
@ruarí: Does that mean we can finally have multiple instances of Vivaldi on Linux?
On Windows my main installed Vivaldi is the latest snapshot. I also have a few portable Vivaldi instances that I run for specific things. I keep one for Twitch and Kick live streams, one for YouTube and other VOD platforms, and I keep another as a dedicated mail client. As far as I know, it isn't possible to do this on Linux.
-
-
@ruarí: Does it copy files from the installed instance of Vivaldi? Or do you extract them from the RPM/DEB packages? I'm not aware of there being a tarball available for download.
-
@Ruarí Hi Ruari, I dared - and installed Vivaldi via snap on ubuntu. NO comparison to firefox with snap!!! Wow, pretty quick (installation & surfing) - respect to the Vivaldi team ! OK, my reported error (VB-109520) still exists and I have no response as to whether the error is recognized and corrected. But snap & Vivaldi, I wouldn't have thought that!
-
@djbiker I checked some minutes ago with deb-package installation on Debian 13 KDE (Plasma 5.27 / Wayland 24.1.2) and can reproduce fail of drag&drop fron download folder, but get no crash. And no issues with X11.
I confirmed bug for you in bug tracker.
-
@djbiker So basically this is not working for you?
-
@Ruarí Issue on Snap Ubuntu 22 LTS (Wayland). See VB-109520
-
@Ruarí
Ubuntu 22 Cinnamon: Snap package has no modern pointer on webpages. Looks like very old X pointers from Xserver.
-
-
@Ruarí no, this is not working ... on snap installation or deb
-
@DoctorG This was known before release and discussed by other sopranos (VB-109433). Currently we are awaiting a change on the snapcraft team side. We need to wait for them to fix it for us, it is not something we can do as it is related to snap permissions that our package does not have.
https://forum.snapcraft.io/t/auto-connect-request-for-gtk-common-themes-related-content-snaps-for-vivaldi/41971
CC: @djbiker