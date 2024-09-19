Vivaldi Email, odd email deletion problem
I linked Gmail into Vivaldi, and I have one email sitting in my 'Trash' that annoyingly won't vanish when I empty the Trash. Any ideas as to how to delete a persistent email that refuses to delete? All other emails delete as they should, sans for this one email anomaly/oddity.
DoctorG
@Silver2 Try to find the mail in IMAP folder, delete mail with Shift+Del and restart Vivaldi.
@DoctorG, where is this folder located?
DoctorG
@Silver2 In Vivaldi Mail left pane → All Accounts
@DoctorG, I finally got it deleted via the following method:
- Right click on the trash folder
- Select 'Advanced'
- Click on "Rerun Filter For Folder"