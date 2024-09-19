Startpage wallpaper gets strechted
-
kevinxdata
When I put a custom wallpaper from my gallery as the wallpaper for the startpage, the image gets adjusted to fit the size of the startpage.
I assume the default settings should be that it is simply zoomed in and centered, and not adjust the width & height. Since now the image just looks weird.
Screenshot (it might be hard to see, but it made the width of the image smaller):
-
@kevinxdata
Hi, can you upload the image here or external for other users to test this, please.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Cheers, mib
-
Aaron Translator
@kevinxdata
I can confirmed.
Samsung S22 Ultra, Android 14.
Vivaldi-stable 6.9.3451.58
Vivaldi-snapshot 6.10.34(
5)64.4
-
@kevinxdata
OK, I can confirm it with the image from @Aaron.
Please report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker, I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Add your Vivldi username, please.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-).
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
kevinxdata
@mib2berlin yes! The bug number is VAB-10071
-
@kevinxdata
Thank you for the report, confirmed.
Can you upload/attach your image in reply of the confirmation mail, please.
Makes it much easier for the developer to test this quickly.
Cheers, mib
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@kevinxdata
Not needed anymore, there was a confirmed report already with images:
VAB-9976
Background start page resize without proportion
I should have looked earlier.
Your report is marked as duplicate of the older one now, a developer is assigned.
Cheers, mib
-
Leuchtturm812
@mib2berlin Just for the record. I've got the same issue. Thank you all for acting on behalf of us.