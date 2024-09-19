Change Search Engine
rick0copper
"customizable" browser with less features than chrome
i cant even change the search engine to one of my liking. i just have bing, ecosia and some other stuff nobody cares about. literally unusable
@rick0copper said in "customizable" browser with less features than chrome:
Which search engine do you want?
Hi,
This has to be done from Desktop.
- Use sync
- Modify the Search engine
- Sync Desktop and Mobile
@Zalex108 i dont have nor want a desktop, hence why i use an android. why did vivaldi devs remove a feature already in chrome? absurd
@yeswap kagi.com (i pay for this), search.brave.com, everything else i may want. locking the user into their preselected list. unironically more restrictive than chrome
@rick0copper How are you using Kagi in Chrome for Android? It's not listed as an option for me nor is there an option to add a custom search engine.
@yeswap chrome lets you easily set anything as search, search.brave.com has a tutorial for it
@rick0copper I don't see a tutorial at that url.
@rick0copper said in Change Search Engine:
Would you post it?
the tutorial
Hi,
At the moment, Vivaldi is as it is.
Add the SE on Desktop and Sync to Mobile.
You can search or open a Feature Request if interested on adding SE from mobile itself.
Added as mentioned:
Sync and
Should be the same for Kagi, I guess.