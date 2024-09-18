Poll For Vivaldi employees:Whats your Favorite Privacy Focused Search Engine?
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
You Poll us so it's only Fair we get your opinions as well Who knows we might Discover new CSEs to add or switch our default?
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@mikeyb2001 Well I use kagi.com. Though since we do not have a partnership with them currently I also donate to Vivaldi.
[I like to contribute to the finances of products I use, that even includes my employer. Deals with search engines are one of the ways Vivaldi earns money. So since I am using a non-default search, I have a little donation on the side.]
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
I don't have a favourite, but I frequently use Startpage, Ecosia and DuckDuckGo.