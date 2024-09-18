How to change default phone number handler from Skype to Google Voice?
-
Whoops, I assigned this functionality to Skype, but I really want Google Voice to dial phone numbers when I click them in Vivaldi browser.
Google Voice help says 'change the protocol handler in the Chrome browser', but I do a search in Settings and can't find useful protocol or handler hits. Same negative result searching chrome:#flags
Suggestions?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@bwnichols
Hi, many Chromium settings are reachable in Vivaldi too.
Open
chrome://settings/handlers?search=protocol+handler.
No idea what to set there but the settings is there.
Cheers, mib