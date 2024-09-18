issues with Vivaldi social
@OutOfExileIDR today seems fine. There was some issue a couple of days ago. You can always check https://vivaldistatus.com/
@OutOfExileIDR, if you had added your other account to your timeline and you can't see it, it's maybe a server issue in your other instance, which can sometimes happen. Many instances do not have the stability that others may have, depending on the contracted server or host where this instance is hosted, often hosted by private people with fewer resources than others.
A server hick up can always happen, although in the Vivaldi instance so far I've only seen it once at the beginning and it didn't last long.
