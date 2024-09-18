Hibernated tabs can't load
I've seen this problem for years and it is still not fixed. Many times when I click on hibernated tab, the website will not load. I have to hibernate it again, switch to another tab, switch back and only then the initial tab will load.
Anyone else has this problem?
mib2berlin
@Serpher
Hi, I use tab hibernation all day and cant reproduce this.
Do you use the internal hibernation or an extension?
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Built-in hibernation. I re-did my profile but the issue persists.
mib2berlin
@Serpher
Hm, I use always "Hibernate Background Tabs" but tested now to hibernate single tabs, no issues.
Maybe it is an extension, a user reported:
"NordVPN" break tab hibernate.