On multi monitor - right-click context menu becomes tiny and unusable scrolling up near URL bar
AshSimmonds
EDIT: this only happens when multi-monitor. Sorry I didn't test that until day after.
--> https://i.imgur.com/EVb7h2p.mp4
Version: 6.9.3447.44 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Dunno if this is a Chromium thing, but a few days ago my right click in or near the URL bar at top of screen has become unusable.
AshSimmonds
Here I am replying to this thread - you can see how infuriating it is. I use this context menu hundreds of times a day, and have meticulously customised it over years - now I can't use it.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@AshSimmonds Crazy error.
Which Mint?
With width Desktop Environment?
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@AshSimmonds I try to check with Ubuntu 22 + Cinnamon & GNOME.
//EDIT: Can not reproduce on Ubuntu 22 GNOME or Cinnamon.
So you need to wait until a Mint user helps.
yojimbo274064400
Curious to know if menu ever shifts from right top of pointer, i.e. what happens when right click occurs in area highlighted below?
mib2berlin Soprano
@AshSimmonds
Hi, this is maybe a GPU/Vivaldi/driver issue, can be happen after an update of your OS and/or Vivaldi.
Try to start Vivaldi from a terminal with
vivaldi --disable-gpu.
AshSimmonds
Updated initial post - when the laptop is standalone it's fine, it's only when plugged in to external monitor(s).