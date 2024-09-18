Hi CPU usage on specific pages
The following page has the browser starting to use up all the resources of my mainframe laptop with 18 cores.
https://www.republicain-lorrain.fr/fil-info
There is no such issue with firefox. So no suspections of a bitcoin miner or some such.
Just reporting here for the browsers devs for them to see what's happening.
Opensuse tumbleweed with Intel Ultra 5 and Meteor Lake-P graphics.
@rigo Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@rigo Dual GPU?
mib2berlin Soprano
@rigo
Hi, I cant reproduce this on Opensuse with a Stone Age laptop, specs in my signature.
The page take a lot of GPU power, if hardware acceleration doesn't work on your system all work has to be done on the CPU.
The GPU process is running wild.
and then
So something is wrong there. I will try with disabled Hardware acceleration, but it does not run wild anywhere else.
Now it continues to run wild and I have to kill the vivaldi process in order for it to calm down.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100279/high-cpu-usage/18 did the trick by setting
vivaldi://flags/#enable-gpu-rasterization to Enable
and
vivaldi://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist to Disabled
since then vivaldi consumes much less memory and much less CPU
@rigo Ah, these vivaldi://flags which could fix it or not. Depends on GPU hardware and drivers.
On most of my Linux installations with older hardware i had set:
enable-gpu-rasterization to Disable
ignore-gpu-blocklist to Enabled
You can see different hardware, different settings. Users need to try on Linux what will work.
Yes, this super-duper mainframe in form of a laptop is a real challenge as hardware support is much less obvious than for my past corporately aged latitudes. I agree, one has to tinker, which is the good and bad in linux. Thanks for the helpful forum and the quick responses.