Minor update (3) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.9
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
This update includes security fixes from Chromium upstream, and resolves issues with history display and non-working media on Linux for arm.
Click here to see the full blog post
[History] Shows the current day only (VB-109337)
My pet bug which nagged me on my office PCs.
Pesala Ambassador
Oh, not fixed for my use case.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Folgore101 Translator
