Please bring extensions support in Vivaldi for Android
zafarcreation
There is already a browser called Kiwi Browser link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kiwibrowser.browser . This browser already support extensions. Please bring extensions support for Vivaldi in Android.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
Hi, @zafarcreation, and welcome to our forum!
You can vote for/comment on the existing request: Support Extensions
