Once I open devtools, Vivaldi becomes extremely difficult to use.
ZhanXiaoGe
When I enter mobile device emulation, the browser starts to lag, affecting the entire browser experience. For example:
- All hover effects are lost on every page, including the browser's own components, such as the top tab bar.
- Input fields no longer show the cursor text effect.
- It becomes impossible to select and copy text.
- Clicking to exit mobile device emulation in devtools is unresponsive, often requiring multiple clicks.
Currently, Vivaldi is only suitable for regular users. As a web developer, this is quite frustrating, and I now have to use Chrome for web development. I hope that one day I can have just one browser installed on my computer.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ZhanXiaoGe No need to report; already in internal bug tracker.
So do i.
@ZhanXiaoGe The same here, realy hope vivaldi will become more developer friendly in the future.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
As i am internal volunteer tester (Soprano team) and work as a webdevloper, i will always have a look on developer tools bugs and often to ping Vivaldi developers to fix.
But, i please you, always discuss in Vivaldi forum such Devtools issues, so i can test. You can ping me with
@DoctorGif needed.
ZhanXiaoGe
I'll upload a few GIFs to show you what happens when I enable mobile emulation. The hover effects stop working, selecting text becomes impossible, and the mouse cursor for dragging to adjust the view width becomes strange. This also affects other tabs, and exiting the emulation requires two clicks.
The third link shows how it works in Chrome. The current experience is significantly worse compared to Chrome.
Vivaldi：
https://i.imgur.com/cAlsr4h.gif
https://i.imgur.com/jGi1vKF.gif
Vivaldi Version：
https://i.imgur.com/qqjkKkQ.png
Chrome：
https://i.imgur.com/zAe6wBA.gif
takeweiland
I can also confirm this behavior. It seems like the touch emulation is applied to all tabs.
This behavior also "sticks" if you close the developer tools (or the associated tab) while mobile emulation is active. In this case the touch emulation stays enabled until you toggle mobile emulation on and off again in a new developer tools window.