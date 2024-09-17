[BUG] Filename's underscore in Downloads sidepanel hardly visible
Hi,
I've found a visual bug. When downloading a file with underscore characters in its filename, they aren't displayed correctly in the Downloads sidepanel.
You can just barely make out the underscores with magnified, but in the live app, they're indiscernible from whitespace.
mib2berlin Soprano
@grogge
Hi, it depends on your theme settings, foreground/background colors.
What do you meant with "live app", a PWA?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@grogge Can confirm this with theme Dark.
Tested by downloading setup exe file for Windows at https://www.fosshub.com/qBittorrent.html
Strange that underscore is lost even in highlighted text!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
The browser CSS has a too small line-height for
.panel.downloads .DownloadItem, .popout.downloads-popout .DownloadItem
A design bug!
Reported as:
VB-109607 "[Download Panel] Filename hides underscores" - Confirmed
mib2berlin Soprano
@grogge
I am sorry, tested this on my Linux box, I can reproduce it on Windows 11.
@mib2berlin said in [BUG] Filename's underscore in Downloads sidepanel hardly visible:
What do you meant with "live app", a PWA?
That sentence was a bit cut off. I meant the underscores are visible when you magnify a screenshot, but you can't discern them live in the application.