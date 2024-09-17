Mail to event
Most of the other clients provide an option to create an event (or event a task or a note) from a mail. The description could be already setup with the mail and a link at the top of the description could allow to open the mail from the event.
Additionally, day and time of the event could be deduced from the active text selection (e.g. the mail says "let's meet on thursday at 10 am", I select "thursday at 10 am", and the system understand the day and the time).
@00sapo I couldn't agree more - please see this existing feature request (which so far only has 18 votes, way too few) https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53410/copy-email-to-calendar-entry-task-or-create-calendar-entry-from-email