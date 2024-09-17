Help All the Favicons have disappeared for the tabs and all my bookmarks :(
merckurial
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@merckurial Something on your Windows must have cleared the Vivaldi Favicon database.
If you have made a daily backup of your files, you can restore the file
Faviconsinto Vivaldi profile folder at
C:\Users\YOURUSENAME\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\
Do you use a privacy extension in Vivaldi?
Do you use a external cleaner app like CCleaner, Microsoft PC Manager or similar?