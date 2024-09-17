Page/webapp .desktop icons incorrectly show the vivaldi icon on Wayland
bucketfixture
Hi. I use Vivaldi and have a number of apps that I've created shortcuts to. These are created fine, and show up in Gnome with the correct icons, eg: the shortcut to WhatsApp web has the WhatsApp icon. however, when I launch the shortcut, it opens a new window as expected but uses the Vivaldi icon, rather than the WhatsApp icon. This didn't used ot be the behaviour, though I'm not sure what caused the change.
I'm running Vivaldi from flatpak on Arch.
Anyone know how to correct this?
@bucketfixture What happens when you use “install app” instead of “create shortcut?” When I do this on Wayland I can start the pwa from operating system level and it gets its own icon.
bucketfixture
It makes no difference. I should have called that out. Some apps are installed PWA's, others that can't be installed as PWAs, I've just used the option to 'Create Shortcut' and selected 'open as window' option. Both behave the same way.
@bucketfixture I’m on Wayland and Gnome too, maybe someone with the flatpak version of Vivaldi can test this.
bucketfixture
I uninstalled the flatpak, and installed Vivaldi from the Arch repo and there's no issue now. All of my installed Web apps and shortcuts to sites use there respective icons. I can only assume there's a bug with the flatpak, introduced around a week ago. The flatpaks auto-update on gnome so that might explain the failure.
@bucketfixture I installed the flatpak, can’t reproduce your issue. PWA icons show correctly, both as additional window and when being started separately.