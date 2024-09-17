URL Focused When Website is Opened from Speed Dial
Hey, so whenever I open a page from my speed dial or from my bookmark bar,the url is always focused?Is there a fix for that?(The workaround for me is to just click anywhere on the site but I find it annoying lol).
@mrjimshim Click on middle of icon in Speeddial, not on the space around it.
Was reported as bug VB-100476 "Unwanted URL Highlighting When Clicking Empty Space on Speed Dial Bookmark Cards" → Confirmed.
@DoctorG Oh,so will it be fixed in the coming versions?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@mrjimshim said in URL Focused When Website is Opened from Speed Dial:
,so will it be fixed in the coming versions?
No fix available yet, but perhaps in a few weeks/months – who knows.
Had my tip how to click on Speeddial bookmark had helped you?
@DoctorG Yes your tip does work.Thank you!
Sometimes (not always) that happens after opening sites from "Other Bookmarks", too.
@auxce Yeah I've noticed that as well.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@auxce said in URL Focused When Website is Opened from Speed Dial:
happens after opening sites from "Other Bookmarks"
What is meant by Other Bookmarks?
"Andere Lesezeichen" in my installation (German), so it's the bookmarks that are not on Speed Dial.
@auxce I can only reproduce it with SpeedDial bookmarks, but not with bookmark panel or manager.