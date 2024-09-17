@kukuro

Aha, I get an error when I do what I never would do in reality.

You can report it to the bug tracker, negative critics could be useful for the Vivaldi team, too.

I can confirm internally.

For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/

Add your Vivldi username, please.

Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-).

On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.

Cheers, mib