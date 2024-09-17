[Bug] Cannot rate Vivaldi.
Cannot rate Vivaldi.
Got error:
@kukuro
Hi, I cant reproduce this on:
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
6.9.3451.58 Stable
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
@mib2berlin
Could u please try:
Rate Vivaldi -> Disappointed -> Other Issue -> type anything such as "test"
My device is Galaxy Fold 6
Android 14; SM-F956Q Build/UP1A.231005.007
Vivaldi 6.9.3451.58
@kukuro
And then?
@mib2berlin Then submit. No error?
@kukuro
Aha, I get an error when I do what I never would do in reality.
You can report it to the bug tracker, negative critics could be useful for the Vivaldi team, too.
I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Add your Vivldi username, please.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-).
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin reported VAB-10063.
Vivaldi team may have been very happy before because they have never (could not) received any "disapponited rate"
@kukuro
Thank you for the report, confirmed.
Cheers, mib